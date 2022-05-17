Casinos, state post April gaming revenues

Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun this week reported year-over-year declines in their April slot-machine revenues.

Foxwoods “won,” or kept, $29.7 million after paying out prizes last month, 4.5% less than the $31.1 million it kept the same month a year ago. Mohegan Sun kept $42.7 million last month, down 3.5% from the $44.2 million it kept in April 2021.

The tribal-owned casinos contribute 25% of their slots winnings to the state. Foxwoods’ contribution was $7.4 million while Mohegan Sun’s was $10.7 million.

Other data posted by the state Department of Consumer Protection show Foxwoods generated $9.8 million in gross online gaming revenue in April compared to Mohegan Sun’s $8.7 million. They paid 18% to the state, with Foxwoods paying $1.8 million and Mohegan Sun paying $1.6 million.

Foxwoods generated $2.4 million in gross online sports betting revenue, while Mohegan Sun generated $3.8 million and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. generated $388,561. Each paid 13.75% to the state for a combined total of $908,365.

The lottery also generated $581,080 in gross gaming revenue at its retail sports-betting locations and forwarded $79,898 of it to the state.

All told, online casino gaming and sports betting added $4.3 million to the state's coffers. Online casino gaming accounted for more than three-quarters of it.