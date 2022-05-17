ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer COVID booster for children 5 to 11 gets FDA authorization

By ROBERT LANGRETH
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE gained US emergency use authorization for their COVID vaccine booster shot for kids ages 5 to 11, a move to bolster protection in school-aged kids as contagious omicron subvariants spread across the country. The Food...

www.tri-cityherald.com

