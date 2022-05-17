ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former legislator pleads guilty to employment tax charges

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state lawmaker who also once served as Wisconsin’s tourism secretary has pleaded guilty to failing to pay nearly $200,000 in employment taxes.

Sixty-year-old Kevin Shibilski, of Merrill, entered the plea in federal court Monday involving taxes owed on behalf of employees at two of his businesses, Pure Extractions and Wisconsin Logistics Solutions.

Shibilski represented the 24th Senate District from 1995 to 2002, when he unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. He later served as state tourism secretary under Gov. Jim Doyle.

Shibilski faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

