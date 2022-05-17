Miho Nagahama joins DME CPA Group PC

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As I looked around for some stats to lead into some local free resources, it is clear that the need is widespread and that the pandemic “exacerbated existing disparities in mental health services.” Many of us can see the negative effects, though some found a better fit in remote learning, so I won’t share a bunch of that. Some of the results were articles with signs that your child may be in need of some extra help and some of the virtual and in-person events coming up this month will address those signs as well.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO