Edmonds, WA

Miho Nagahama joins DME CPA Group PC

 4 days ago

Miho Nagahama has joined Edmonds-based DME CPA Group PC. Nagahama received her bachelor of arts degree in commercial law...

Rotary project making progress on wells in Cambodia

Bill Taylor of the Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation shared these photos of his trip to Cambodia, where he was able to see the progress on a project funded by a $98,000 Rotary Global Grant. The project is providing 50 deep-bore, fresh-water wells for five remote villages, Taylor said, adding that...
EDMONDS, WA
Just Around the Corner: Meet ‘Doc’

Meet Doc, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress. The plane is only one of two in flying condition in the world. Built in 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. Doc never saw any combat missions, but served in New York and Arizona as a radar calibration airplane and as a target tug. Doc was retired in 1956, relegated to being target practice at a Mojave Desert site. In 1987, restorer Tony Mazzolini found Doc and began a 12-year journey to acquire the plane from the government. In 2000, Tony took the plane back to Wichita for renovations. Many workers, volunteers, and donors dedicated tens of thousands of hours and funds for the project. The first flight was in 2016. Doc now serves as a flying museum throughout the country.
SEATTLE, WA
Edmonds Museum Summer Market Week 3: Time to shop and enjoy the sunshine

Sunshine is in the forecast for our third Edmonds Museum Summer Market of the 2022 season. With our flower vendors bringing all the colors of the spring in their bouquets, you cannot help but smile while walking through the market this Saturday. There will be tulips, irises, poppies and more blossoms than I can list, all locally grown and picked fresh for the market.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds Chamber looking for new leader as CEO announces he’s moving out of area

With current President and CEO Greg Urban announcing plans to move to the Midwest to be closer to family, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new leader. In a news release, the chamber thanked Urban for his “steady, insightful and determined leadership” that helped the chamber weather the storm of the past several years of pandemic shutdowns. Urban “will be sorely missed,” the chamber said.
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Clothes For Kids online auction to support local students

Clothes For Kids, which provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District, is having an online auction this week. Dozens of great items up for bid, including travel packages, sporting events, fine dining, family fun activities, art, jewelry and more. You can browse the auction items...
EDMONDS, WA
Art Beat: ‘De-Fend’ Monologue Festival May 21 focused on stories of survival and power

Jeannemisha Martinez Carter is not only an artist, karate practitioner, writer and photographer, she is also a reporter for My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews. You might have seen her name over the last few years on articles or images, but there is so much more to this inspiring Edmonds individual. I had the wonderful opportunity to interview Carter regarding the upcoming De-Fend Monologue Festival.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds Kind of Play: Mental health events and resources, plus free summer activities

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As I looked around for some stats to lead into some local free resources, it is clear that the need is widespread and that the pandemic “exacerbated existing disparities in mental health services.” Many of us can see the negative effects, though some found a better fit in remote learning, so I won’t share a bunch of that. Some of the results were articles with signs that your child may be in need of some extra help and some of the virtual and in-person events coming up this month will address those signs as well.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds cemetery to host 2022 Memorial Day program

Members of the Edmonds Cemetery and Columbarium Board cordially invite the public to attend the annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the cemetery, located at 820 15th St. S.W. The event will take place rain or shine and is approximately one hour long. Street...
EDMONDS, WA
Families turn out for Edmonds School District health and fitness fair

The Edmonds School District held its free Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, May 21 at Edmonds District Stadium, next to Edmonds-Woodway High School. The sun was out and the event proved to be popular as participants engaged in a variety of activities and also learned about healthy habits and nutrition.
EDMONDS, WA
Under the weather: An actually dry weekend expected as we quickly approach end of May

So far, our spring could be characterized by three words—cloudy, wet, and cool. There have been a few outliers, of course, but we seem to continue returning to the same pattern over and over again. We haven’t had two completely dry days (meaning zero inches of rain each day) in a row in almost a month. Taking it a step further, we haven’t had three completely dry days since the beginning of March.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Edmonds scenic: Wednesday at sunset

EDMONDS, WA
County leaders sponsoring Public Safety Town Hall in Marysville June 8

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney and County Councilmembers Sam Low, and Nate Nehring are hosting a Public Safety Town Hall from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the Marysville Opera House. According to organizers, the event is intended to start a dialogue with the community about public safety challenges facing...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Music to our ears: Jazz Festival returns to Edmonds

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, local middle, high school and college student jazz musicians — from big bands, to jazz combos to vocalists — returned to downtown Edmonds Saturday for the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May...
EDMONDS, WA
Donnie Griffin honored as Peace Run comes to Edmonds

Since its founding in 1987, the Sri Chimnoy Peace Torch Run has carried its message of hope for a more peaceful world to cities and towns around the world. While youth programs are an important outreach activity for the Peace Run, it is also the run’s custom to honor local citizens who personify the ideals of peace, humanity and harmony, and who has make significant contributions to the community’s well-being.
EDMONDS, WA
High school sports roundup for May 18 and May 20, 2022

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-6, (7-3), 6-2 Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) by default. Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Shalom Abi/Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) by default. May 20. Boys Soccer. State Tournament – 1st Round. Lakeside defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 The Warriors were knocked out...
EDMONDS, WA

