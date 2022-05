Authorities have found three children at the center of an Amber Alert issued Friday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the children are safe. Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert around 9:15 a.m. for three Pittsburg County children who authorities said were abducted. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol initially said they were looking for a man and a woman in connection with the Amber Alert.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO