ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Lawsuit seeks $2.4M damages from Wisconsin fake GOP electors

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voUpE_0fh9TxM300

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin's electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 are being sued by plaintiffs who allege they engaged in a conspiracy after Joe Biden won the battleground state.

Two Democratic electors and a voter are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. They're seeking up to $2.4 million in punitive damages, saying it's necessary to deter such conduct in the future.

The plaintiffs say it's the first such lawsuit in any of the seven swing states where Republican electors falsely declared Trump the winner and cast their votes for him in December 2020. Republicans have said they were just trying to preserve Trump's position should a court overturn Biden's win.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy