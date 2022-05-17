ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Fugitive From Hemet Arrested in Multiple Residential Burglaries

By Contributing Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old fugitive was being held without bail Tuesday for his alleged involvement in multiple residential burglaries in the Hemet and San Jacinto area. Wayne Daniel Morgan of Hemet...

