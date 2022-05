SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday saw some active weather in Lower Michigan, though most of it was focused north of our viewing area where there was less of a lid on the atmosphere. This was all as a cold front moved through the Great Lakes. Some showers and thunderstorms still tied to that cold front moved through our viewing area overnight. Today sees some dry-time in between showers, but more widespread activity returns tonight.

