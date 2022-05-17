ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa League

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Predicting the Rangers lineup to face Frankfurt in the Europa League...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Goldson
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Daichi Kamada
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
Person
Kemar Roofe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Europa League#League Cup#European#Gk#Rb Leipzig#Ibrox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

554
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy