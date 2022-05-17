ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Landen Hatchett, elite center, says Oregon Ducks visit set a high bar; Washington has family connection

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NBIR_0fh9SJay00

Ferndale High School (Washington) interior offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation's top centers.

As such, his recruiting ranking is tamped down due to his position.

But make no mistake, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound center is a coveted prize.

Rated a three-star prospect , Hatchett has trimmed his list of 16 offers down to just five finalists: Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.

Over the weekend, Hatchett took the first of his five official visits to Oregon, and had high praise for the Ducks.

“Going into this visit, I knew that they were a top contender, but this visit really re-affirmed my thoughts," he said. "I got all the information and needed and got to be around players and staffs. One of the big things for me is the relationships. You don’t want to go to a school when you don’t like the people around you. It was great to sit around with coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Adrian) Klemm and they want me to make an early impact. It was my first official visit, and it was a good one to set the bar with."

One intriguing element of Oregon's pitch is the potential opportunity to play baseball.

While recruiting Hatchett, the Oregon staff noticed his baseball highlights - Hatchett set the single-season school record for home runs this year (6 in 20 games) -  and sent them to the baseball coaching staff.

That led to some discussion about Hatchett potentially playing both sports at Oregon.

"Baseball would be an added bonus," he said.

Still, even with a strong first visit to Oregon, Washington has some major factors in it's favor.

The in-state school successfully recruited Hatchett's brother, Geirean Hatchett , as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Still just a redshirt freshman, the brothers would be able to play multiple years together in Seattle.

“For me, I have a super unique relationship with U-Dub," Hatchett said. "I’ve known them since the seventh grade with my older brother going there. Not everyday you get to see a recruit play alongside his brother. Coach (Scott) Huff is sticking around and I’ve known him for five or six years now. We never really had a favorite team, but with [former Ferndale star] Jake Locker going there, there’s a UW feel around here.”

Still, he intends to find the right fit for him as an individual.

“I’m trying to make the right path for me," he said.

Next up  for Hatchett is a busy month of June.

He'll take official visits to Texas A&M (June 10), Michigan (June 17), Washington (June 24) and is working on setting up a USC trip during the month as well.

That may be enough to give him the information needed to make his college decision.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Toutle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
College Sports
Tacoma, WA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
northwestprimetime.com

This week in Northwest history

This essay is courtesy of HistoryLink.org, the free online encyclopedia of Washington state history. Twenty-five years ago this week, on May 21, 1997, Tacoma's Eleventh Street Bridge was renamed in honor of Murray Morgan. The crossing opened on February 15, 1913, and is one of Washington's more notable bridges due to its unique design. Besides being built on a grade, the bridge has an unusually high deck for a vertical lift bridge, and also carries a water pipe across its overhead span.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Central College under lockdown in Capitol Hill: 'This is not a drill'

SEATTLE — Seattle Central College went into lockdown on Friday at the Capitol Hill campus. Around 12:30 p.m., the college emailed students and staff the following:. Seattle Central College Main Campus: This is an emergency lockdown. Head to the nearest office or classroom, lock the door and remain there until you receive an “All Clear” message. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tour a rare Boeing B-29 bomber in Seattle this weekend

The Museum of Flight at Boeing Field is playing host this weekend to one of the rarest aircraft in the world: an airworthy World War II Boeing B-29 bomber. B-29s were an engineering and technological marvel designed by Boeing in Seattle, and then built at Boeing plants in Renton, Wash., and Wichita, Kansas (as well as by other manufacturers in Omaha, Nebraska and Atlanta, Georgia). While nearly 4,000 were built, only two remain airworthy, including “Doc,” which was rescued from the Mojave Desert and restored by a non-profit group based in Wichita.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Recruiting#Ferndale High School
KING-5

Looking for some good eats? You'll find them in Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — We start our culinary tour with a stop that’s part of Washington beer history, Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill. "The brewery is actually one of the oldest in the state. We're the ninth oldest brewery in the state of Washington," said owner, Rick Star. "We probably do over 30 beers during the course of the year. We have 18 handles on right now. The Centennial Pale Ale is a beer that uses primarily belly malt, so a lot of local ingredients in that."
ANACORTES, WA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ Joints in Seattle

The month of May is National Barbecue Month, and there’s no better time to consider the fact that Seattle’s BBQ scene is underappreciated. We may not be as famous as Kansas City or Memphis, but pitmasters here have been diligently tending to their meats and enriching Seattle with a large and still growing smoked meat scene. Today, our barbecue options include strip mall restaurants, quaint barbecue shacks, whiskey bars, pop-ups, and more—all with creative spins that are distinctive to Seattle barbecue. With so many options available, here is a list of where to start.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inslee cancels parole for man who killed 3 in tavern robbery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to man who killed three tavern workers during a robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Steven Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern in King County, tying up three women and two men, forcing the men into a walk-in cooler and executing them with a revolver. One of the women was strangled by a cord used to tie her to a post.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dramatic water rescue on Lake Washington saves two adults, toddler

High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

SEATTLE - If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct. Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mountain Loop Highway opens two weeks early

Mountain Loop Highway was reopened to traffic for the summer season in both directions on Friday, according to Snohomish County Public Works. The highway between Granite Falls and Darrington typically opens on Memorial Day weekend. “Due to the weather, we are able to open the highway over a week earlier,”...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy