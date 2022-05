NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Kane Brown will be the grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26. In a statement on the announcement, Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses stated “We can’t wait to welcome Kane Brown to Nashville Superspeedway next month as part of our celebration around the Ally 400. As Middle Tennessee’s home for NASCAR racing and entertainment, we are thrilled to be able to host America’s top drivers and top entertainers at the same time! We look forward to ensuring that Kane experiences the best that #NASHCAR has to offer this June!”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO