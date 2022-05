NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An undercover narcotics operation leads to the arrest of three men involved in the sale of cocaine laced with fentanyl in downtown Nashville. During the operation Friday night, 26-year-old Michael Terry allegedly made contact with undercover detectives near Hall of Fame Park to have cocaine delivered, according to Metro Nashville police. A short time later, 26-year-old Khalil Smith and 22-year-old Nesean Thompson arrived with Smith reportedly selling three grams of a white powder to an undercover detective for $200, which tested positive for fentanyl.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO