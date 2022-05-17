Tightly contested Wayne County race results will stand

WAYNE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In last week’s primary elections, a race between incumbent Josh Booth and Mark A. Ross for the West Virginia 28th House District Republican nomination was reported to have come down to a single vote, with Booth receiving 687 and Ross receiving 688.

These results were assessed at Monday’s canvassing of provisionals and mail-in ballots, as these variables – as well as misunderstanding among voters in regard to information pertaining to precincts and redistricting, some of which came to light the day of the election – led many to believe that an overturning of results was a possibility.

A representative for the Wayne County Commission was able to confirm that, though the results will likely not be certified until Thursday or Friday of this week, the results of the race will remain unchanged, stating, “as far as our paperwork shows, Mark Ross did win.”

Lootpress was able to reach out to Ross for his thoughts on the contest.

“I am thankful that the people of Wayne County saw past the money that was spent and selected me,” said the Wayne County native. “I will work hard for the people of this district and look to God for guidance.”

More information can be found here at the Wayne County Commission website.