ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Tightly contested Wayne County race results will stand

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S30dd_0fh9RT8n00

WAYNE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In last week’s primary elections, a race between incumbent Josh Booth and Mark A. Ross for the West Virginia 28th House District Republican nomination was reported to have come down to a single vote, with Booth receiving 687 and Ross receiving 688.

These results were assessed at Monday’s canvassing of provisionals and mail-in ballots, as these variables – as well as misunderstanding among voters in regard to information pertaining to precincts and redistricting, some of which came to light the day of the election – led many to believe that an overturning of results was a possibility.

A representative for the Wayne County Commission was able to confirm that, though the results will likely not be certified until Thursday or Friday of this week, the results of the race will remain unchanged, stating, “as far as our paperwork shows, Mark Ross did win.”

Lootpress was able to reach out to Ross for his thoughts on the contest.

“I am thankful that the people of Wayne County saw past the money that was spent and selected me,” said the Wayne County native. “I will work hard for the people of this district and look to God for guidance.”

More information can be found here at the Wayne County Commission website.

Comments / 0

Related
wkms.org

2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

WKMS will update this page as ballots get counted. The tallies of the lone statewide Kentucky races — the U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primaries — will be listed below. Down ballot county races will be listed in the tabs seen at the bottom of the page. These results are unofficial until confirmed by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Wayne, WV
Wayne County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Certification process continues

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Commission will meet today at 4:30 pm to Certify municipal, county and state races from the May 10 primary that can be certified. The meeting will be held in the Commission Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse located at 409 Virginia Street East.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawsuit seeks to stop West Virginia natural gas unitization law

CHARLESTON — A federal lawsuit by property owners in the Northern Panhandle seeks to stop West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization law before it goes into effect in June. Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin, both of Bethany, filed suit May 13 in the U.S. District Court for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Booth
Person
Mark Ross
Hinton News

7 in a row: Gov. Justice announces West Virginia again breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6% for April 2022, breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 7th consecutive month. “This is an absolutely remarkable achievement that gets better and better to announce with each passing month as we break this record again and again,” Gov. Justice said. “It feels like the next record that we’re going to break is the record for most broken records. “It is truly undeniable now that West Virginia is on the rocket ship ride that I promised. Every...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#House#District Republican#Provisionals
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total continued to climb in West Virginia on Friday as health officials reported 713 new positive cases. The new cases pushed the state’s active total to 2,296, up from 2,079, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Woman Pleads Guilty to Being a Straw Purchaser

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to providing false information on a federal form in order to acquire firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 23, 2020, Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Fayetteville, bought three firearms: a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol. Lawhorn admitted that she purchased the firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy. Through an intermediary, Jones had given Lawhorn money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy from a gun dealer in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of May 16-20

EMC INSURANCE COMPANY VS. FLUTY AND SON’S SHED MOVERS L.L.C. CRAWFORD, KELLEE VS. HALE, BRANDI , ET AL(COURT TRIAL) Caleb Copley and Marina to Robbie Fletcher and Melissa Fletcher. Greenlawn Cemetery Inc to Roy Holbrook, Victoria Holbrook, Todd Ward and Carol Ward. Nancy Kilgore to David Schuler and Janet...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia social workers to get 15% pay raises

Social services workers in West Virginia will receive a 15% pay increase after such efforts failed in the Legislature. Gov. Jim Justice announces the raises Thursday. About 970 employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services will receive the raises starting June 18. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says the raises […]
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DHHR: Assessment should flip balance to workers

As officials in Charleston begin the work of determining which of the two firms submitting bids will be granted the opportunity to complete a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, they face a great deal of pressure to get this one right. There is no room for cutting corners in fixing the bloated and broken agency on which so many Mountain State residents rely. But there must be no increase in the size of King Bureaucracy’s court, either.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy