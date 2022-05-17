ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Impact of Jake Daniels coming out will be huge – Justin Fashanu’s niece Amal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jj4Mc_0fh9R9ok00

Gay footballers currently playing in the Premier League may wait to see how Jake Daniels is received on the pitch next season before deciding whether to come out themselves, Justin Fashanu’s niece has said.

Seventeen-year-old Blackpool forward Daniels came out publicly on Monday, becoming the first openly gay footballer in Britain to do so while still playing since Fashanu in 1990.

Fashanu’s niece Amal, the founder of the Justin Fashanu Foundation and who made a 2012 BBC Three documentary called Britain’s Gay Footballers, says she knows a number of current top-flight players who are gay but reluctant to come out, all for their own reasons.

“For one player it might be about showing weakness, one might be that his family are religious, one might be the fact that his agent or his manager or his club aren’t pro gay,” Fashanu told the PA news agency.

“The impact of (Daniels) coming out will be huge. Even though he’s young, this is starting the road map. Now it’s a case of waiting to see how everyone reacts. When he’s playing, will everyone boo him? What’s going to happen?

“Putting myself in their shoes, and the fact that I do know gay footballers in the Premier League, let’s put it this way – if I was them I would definitely wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqKAV_0fh9R9ok00
Justin Fashanu was just 37 when he died (PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s very important to continue to allow these players to actually see the goodness and the positive news that’s coming from this and for them to be at home and think to themselves ‘OK, I might actually be a higher-profile player (than Daniels) but look at the way he’s been welcomed and the way the fans and the people have reacted. Maybe it’s actually worth it, because it’s better to be out and suffering five per cent than 100 per cent’.”

Justin Fashanu felt his career was blighted by the fact he was gay, and he took his own life at the age of 37.

His niece believes the world Daniels has come out into is a very different one, but said: “He’s courageous because the atmosphere and the environment of football is not conditioned for a gay player.

Sometimes I just think football is just a dark world, and (Jake Daniels coming out) is just showing a bit of light.

“There’s this whole machine that’s behind football that not a lot of people know about and not a lot of people can actually access.

“Someone being supposedly accepted, and then all of a sudden not being accepted, you know, because a lot of it is front, it’s a facade.

“We can all say ‘There’s no problem in football, why are we even talking about it?’ But the next minute in those boardrooms, they have different discussions and we can’t hear them, but I’m aware of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHE2w_0fh9R9ok00
Amal Fashanu attending the premiere of new film the Expendables III at the Odeon Cinema in London. (PA Archive)

“Sometimes I just think football is a dark world, and (Daniels coming out) is just showing a bit of light.”

Openly gay footballer Josh Cavallo says it is a “wonderful feeling” to know his experience helped inspire Daniels to come out.

Daniels admitted the example of Adelaide United player Cavallo, among others, had given him the courage to go public about his sexuality.

Cavallo, who came out last year, told the Guardian: “I want to stop and take a moment to acknowledge Jake’s announcement and say how very proud I am for his bravery.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that my story has helped guide Jake to be his true self.

“It’s touching to see the millions of people that my story has impacted and inspired around the world, and to see it help evolve the world game at all levels, is fantastic. This world and the game of football has a place for everyone. Love will always win.”

DCMS committee chair Julian Knight MP joined those praising Daniels and said his brave act could now act as a “watershed moment” for football.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football as healing force for bereaved Grenfell families

Football has been a powerful healing force for families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, players at a memorial tournament said. Queens Park Rangers are hosting the Grenfell Memorial Cup at their Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in Shepherds Bush, west London, to remember the 72 victims of the blaze. Celebrities...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Accused boy tells court he just wanted to frighten Ava away

The teenager accused of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has told a jury he was “scared” she would “jump” him. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool Crown Court “I promise, I didn’t mean to hit her” as he gave evidence over videolink on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

A street gangster nicknamed Billy the Kid died in a hail of bullets during a revenge ride-out which ended in “crushing defeat”, a court has heard. Billy McCullagh, 27, suffered two shots in the back and died in a street in north-west London in the early hours of July 16 2020, jurors heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fashanu
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Racism#Uk#The Premier League#Gay Footballers
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
newschain

Government considers plans for minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes

The Government is considering plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes as the threat of a major industrial action looms. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Sunday Telegraph that ministers are looking at drawing up laws which would make industrial action illegal unless a certain number of staff are working.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Celebrities take part in football tournament in memory of Grenfell Tower victims

Football has been a powerful healing force for families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, players at a memorial tournament said. Queens Park Rangers are hosting the Grenfell Memorial Cup at their Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in Shepherds Bush, west London, to remember the blaze’s 72 victims. Celebrities including...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mayor Andy Burnham leads anniversary tributes to Manchester Arena attack victims

Mayor Andy Burnham is among those paying tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on the five-year anniversary. The city is marking the anniversary free of coronavirus restrictions for the first time in three years. The commemorations on Sunday include church bells tolling at 10.31pm – the time...
U.K.
newschain

King’s Lynn on course for Royal Ascot after Temple joy

King’s Lynn booked his Royal Ascot ticket and provided jockey David Probert with a Haydock treble when prevailing in the Group Two Temple Stakes. The Andrew Balding-trained gelding was a 5-1 chance for the five-furlong sprint and struck from the outer of the track to take up the lead with a furlong remaining.
WORLD
newschain

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping...
PROTESTS
newschain

Charles and Camilla to star in EastEnders special Jubilee episode

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In the special programme, Charles and Camilla will surprise the residents of Albert Square at a street party held to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.
WORLD
newschain

Lester Piggott in hospital in Switzerland

Record-breaking former champion jockey Lester Piggott is in hospital in Switzerland. Winner of the Derby a remarkable nine times, the 86-year-old was, along with Frankel, in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame last year. His daughter, Maureen, is married to Newmarket trainer William...
WORLD
newschain

PA Sport trivia (21/05/2022)

Paul Barber (hockey) – Played 99 times for England between 1977 and 1988, winning Olympic gold at the 1988 Games in Seoul, born 1955. Monte Lynch (cricket) – former Surrey, Gloucestershire and England batsman, born 1958. Stewart Cink (golf) – 2009 Open champion and five-time United States Ryder...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy