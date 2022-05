Witch shop life sim (no, not that one, and not this one either) Little Witch in the Woods has entered early access on Steam this week and looks like it's already charming players. This little community and crafting sim asks Ellie the apprentice witch to collect items around the forest while helping out the local community. As expected, the Stardew-but-little-witch concept seems to be reasonably popular so far in the first few days of early access.

