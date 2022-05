A concert this weekend reminds art lovers to take a deep breath amid what, for some, remains a chaotic and disorienting time. First United Methodist Church of Normal’s “Breathing Deeply” was scheduled to take place before the pandemic, but the title feels more relevant now than ever. With poetry, a woodwind quintet supplied by the Illinois Symphony, and art by the late local artist Harold Gregor, “Breathing Deeply” draws inspiration from Midwest landscapes and invites reflection about our home in central Illinois.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO