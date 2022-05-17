ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon Sale: Top picks from this week’s “We Made Too Much” sale

By Josie Howell
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Lululemon is hosting its weekly “We Made Too Much” sale. Customers can grab Lululemon’s popular activewear items such as leggings, shorts, pullovers, hoodies and more at a discounted price just in time for Memorial Day. Every Thursday, Lululemon selects both men’s and women’s styles that...

StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

6 cute pairs of women’s summer shorts that aren’t too short

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the hot summer months, shorts are a...
APPAREL
goodmorningamerica.com

Cargo pants are back: Here's how to style and what to shop

Another 1990s trend is making a comeback to closets this summer. Celebrities like Hillary Duff, Hailey Bieber and more have been spotted wearing the beloved cargo pants look. "I grew up in the 90s, where JNCO jeans and baggy, low-rise denim were king," Lauren Caruso, a creative consultant and fashion editor told "GMA." "It's super-comfortable, easy to style, and reminiscent of a simpler time -- plus, pockets."
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

My New Favorite Going-Out Dress Costs $35 at Old Navy

When you think of Old Navy, chances are you don't associate the brand with going-out clothes (aka something you'd wear to dinner with friends or maybe a bar if that's the vibe). It's more likely that you think of high-quality denim or must-have basics. But hear me out: recently, the brand has stepped up its range of curve-hugging silhouettes worthy of a special outing. Take the Old Navy Fitted Sleeveless Halter Rib-Knit Midi Dress ($30, originally $35), for example, which I'm convinced everyone needs in their summer wardrobe.
APPAREL
In Style

These Cushy $50 Slides From a Celebrity- and Podiatrist-Approved Brand Are About to Sell Out Everywhere

Shoe-obsessed girlies, listen up: These cushy slides might just be the next "It" shoe this summer. The Hoka Ora Recovery Slides aren't new, but they're starting to sell out everywhere — all thanks to a special Free People FP Movement collab. Free People Movement teamed up with the podiatrist-approved brand to launch its popular supportive sandal in two limited-edition colorways, a pretty lilac and a marbled option that includes pink, white, yellow, and blue swirls. While the new slides just launched yesterday, they're almost sold out at Free People Movement and Hoka. Fortunately, you can still snag the brand's original colorways at select retailers like Zappos and Nordstrom, though they're slowly disappearing in select sizes there, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Takes Flight in Crop Top, Leggings & Versatile Dad Shoes With Louis Vuitton Luggage

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles knows how to travel in comfortable style. The Olympic gymnast shared her chic athleisure look yesterday with her Instagram followers, writing, “I’m off again” with an airplane emoji. Biles embraced the cozy vibes, donning a white high-neck crop top and shiny black leggings. The star held a blue oversized hoodie slung over her arm and a gray and white tote bag with white lining. Biles also showed off her snazzy Wildflower phone...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

12 Pairs of Shoes From Revolve That You’ll Be Wearing All Summer Long—From Platforms to Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Recently, I took a peek at my under-the-bed storage situation and realized I have no shoes for summer. The season is perhaps the most fun, colorful and daring season to dress for, so what’s up with not having any exciting kicks in my collection? If you’re in the same boat as me, then it’s time for us to go on a shopping spree. The best place to throw our dollah bills at? Revolve,...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Madewell Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Spring and Summer Styles — Shop Dresses, Shorts, Jeans, Tees and More

As the spring weather is underway and summer right around the corner, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the warmer seasons. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us cool and stylish this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no spring and summer essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.
APPAREL
Essence

The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Our fashion favorites from the latest drops. Warm temperatures are here to stay for real now. Memorial Day is nearing to kick off the summer festivities and we’re almost a month away from the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. That being said, we’re back with another roundup of our fashion favorites from the latest drops to keep you looking cool all summer.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Madewell Launched Its Memorial Day Sale a Week Early, and Everything Is 25% Off Sitewide

It's almost here: Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, bringing promises of hot days filled with the scent of sunscreen at the beach, golden hour picnics at 8 p.m. on a Friday night, and icy watermelon mojitos to be sipped by the pool. But that's not all—the long weekend is also one of the best times all year to shop your favorite brands on sale, when many retailers launch discounts to transition from, well, transitional weather into proper summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

