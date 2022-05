Danville Police are seeking help from the public as they try to determine who killed a man Saturday night (May 21, 2022). Deputy Chief Joshua Webb says officers were called to the 600 block of Chandler Street on a report of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. When they arrived in the area they found a 25-year-old Danville man lying in the 600 block of Grant Street. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO