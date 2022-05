Avian influenza also known as bird flu has been in the news a lot lately. Cases have been found in Michigan birds and now in foxes. Migrating birds have brought bird flu to the United States and cases have already been found in Michigan. It is very easy for birds to transmit avian influenza and has already hurt the poultry industry from mass chicken and turkey infections where the birds had to be euthanized to protect humans.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO