Watch Now: Honda changing the used car business

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, and the best used car brand in America is Lexus. (And this is […]
Deciding on which sedan or SUV is the right choice for you and your family while staying within your budget can be a daunting task, but not impossible…with a little assistance. Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find under $30,000.
The current-generation Honda Pilot is getting a bit long in the tooth. It dates back to 2016, and aside from a facelift for the 2019 model year, it hasn't changed much. We haven't heard much about the next-gen SUV, but this heavily camouflaged prototype suggests big changes are coming soon.
The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
Sprouts Farmers Market, a popular regional grocery store chain in California, is closing two of its locations on June 3, 2022. Read on to find out which store locations will be affected by the closures.
German automaker Volkswagen is hoping to capitalize on Americans’ appetite for throwback-style off-roaders by reviving the Scout brand for a new series of battery-electric trucks and SUVs. Top brass at Volkswagen approved the new Scout sub-brand during a meeting held Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Scout...
Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid have entirely redefined our definitions of rapid acceleration. Before, a Nissan GT-R cracking 60 mph in under three seconds was considered blistering, but now we're rapidly being conditioned to believe the 0-60 time needs to have a one as the first number. While we believe this never-ending search for quicker acceleration is completely pointless, Bentley seems to be ready to meet customer demands.
The Tesla Model 3 is a wildly popular electric vehicle (EV) for shoppers with a bit of cash to spend on an entry-level Tesla sedan. The Model 3 is modern, offers battery varieties, and moves with purpose. Although if that isn’t good enough news for Tesla Model 3 owners, you might be shocked to find out how much the electric car is worth in resale and trade-in value.
Ford Motor Co. has asked the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them into dealerships to be repaired under a three-pronged recall announcement. About 39,000 of those vehicles should be parked outdoors because their engines could catch fire, Ford said. The Michigan automaker said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday...
Would you like to be a Happy Hybrid Car owner? According to the latest Consumer Reports survey of compact Hybrid cars, these models are the ones Hybrid owners were found to be the happiest with owning. Compact Hybrid Car Shoppers Looking for Satisfaction. According to a recent Consumer Reports analysis...
