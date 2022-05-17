ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: Honda changing the used car business

By Stringr
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda is changing the used car business....

herald-review.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, and the best used car brand in America is Lexus. (And this is […]
torquenews.com

Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

Deciding on which sedan or SUV is the right choice for you and your family while staying within your budget can be a daunting task, but not impossible…with a little assistance. Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find under $30,000.
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Honda Pilot Spied Making A Fuel Stop In Ohio

The current-generation Honda Pilot is getting a bit long in the tooth. It dates back to 2016, and aside from a facelift for the 2019 model year, it hasn't changed much. We haven't heard much about the next-gen SUV, but this heavily camouflaged prototype suggests big changes are coming soon.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
gmauthority.com

Volkswagen Plans To Revive Scout Brand With Electric Pickup Trucks And SUVs

German automaker Volkswagen is hoping to capitalize on Americans’ appetite for throwback-style off-roaders by reviving the Scout brand for a new series of battery-electric trucks and SUVs. Top brass at Volkswagen approved the new Scout sub-brand during a meeting held Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Scout...
CarBuzz.com

Bentley EV Will Accelerate So Quick It Will Make Drivers Sick

Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid have entirely redefined our definitions of rapid acceleration. Before, a Nissan GT-R cracking 60 mph in under three seconds was considered blistering, but now we're rapidly being conditioned to believe the 0-60 time needs to have a one as the first number. While we believe this never-ending search for quicker acceleration is completely pointless, Bentley seems to be ready to meet customer demands.
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Could Shock You With Its Resale Value

The Tesla Model 3 is a wildly popular electric vehicle (EV) for shoppers with a bit of cash to spend on an entry-level Tesla sedan. The Model 3 is modern, offers battery varieties, and moves with purpose. Although if that isn’t good enough news for Tesla Model 3 owners, you might be shocked to find out how much the electric car is worth in resale and trade-in value.
CBS News

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs because engines might catch fire

Ford Motor Co. has asked the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them into dealerships to be repaired under a three-pronged recall announcement. About 39,000 of those vehicles should be parked outdoors because their engines could catch fire, Ford said. The Michigan automaker said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday...
torquenews.com

Recommended Compact Hybrid Cars Per New Consumer Reports Survey

Would you like to be a Happy Hybrid Car owner? According to the latest Consumer Reports survey of compact Hybrid cars, these models are the ones Hybrid owners were found to be the happiest with owning. Compact Hybrid Car Shoppers Looking for Satisfaction. According to a recent Consumer Reports analysis...
