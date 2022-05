One of the most popular Giants of the last decade has quietly retired. Joe Panik, who joined Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt to form one of baseball's best infields in the middle of the last decade, confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area that his playing days are over. Panik said he's loving spending time with his wife, Brittany, and his seventh-month old daughter Mikayla, the couple's first child.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO