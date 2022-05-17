Kidnapped woman leaves desperate note for quick-thinking KFC worker, Memphis cops say

A quick-thinking KFC employee came to the aid of a kidnapped woman who left behind a “note begging for help,” Tennessee authorities say.

The worker called 911 after the woman slipped her a note Sunday, May 15, at the restaurant on Winchester Road in Memphis, according to an affidavit obtained by McClatchy News. Officers arrived around 5:15 p.m. Eastern time on a report of a possible kidnapping.

The employee told police what happened and gave a description of the woman and the man who was with her. Based on that information, officers soon found 23-year-old Diego Glay and the woman matching the description provided by the KFC employee.

Glay ignored officers’ commands and “took off running,” police said. He was arrested after a short foot chase and was charged with felony kidnapping and evading arrest.

The woman, who McClatchy News is declining to name, accused Glay, who was “armed with handgun,” of holding her against her will and threatening her with physical violence, according to the affidavit. She told police Glay is her boyfriend and that he had been abusive toward her in the past, once punching her in the face.

Glay allegedly took her phone and refused to give it back, she told police. He wouldn’t let her leave, she said, and refused to let her out of his sight “for days at a time.” The two had been living at different hotels across the city, according to the affidavit.

Glay was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released after posting $35,000 bond, online records show.

He has a court appearance scheduled for May 17, WREG reported.

