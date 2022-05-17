ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectorists rake it in as hoard of more than 150 Roman coins dating back to 340 AD sells for £100,000 at auction - more than twice the expected price

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A band of metal detectorists are celebrating after the huge hoard of over 150 Roman coins they stumbled upon while camping today fetched £100,000 at auction.

The trio of friends were on a camping trip near Pewsey, Wiltshire, in September 2020 when they uncovered the buried treasure just 6ft from where they pitched their tent.

At first finder Robert Abbot, 53, thought he had just found a handful of old metal tent pegs after his machine activated.

But hidden further down was a silver Roman Siliqua coin.

He carried on searching and his detector went into a frenzy. Companions, Dave Allen, 59, and Mick Rae, 63, joined up and frantically dug up dozens of the coins

By the end of the weekend they had uncovered 161 silver coins, all around 1,600 years old, which they carried home in their washing up bowl.

A bidder at the auction at Noonans in Mayfair, London, is now paying £100,000 - including the 25% buyers' premium - for the haul, which today sold for £81,160.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hp0n_0fh9OvGi00
Dave Allen, one of the finders with the key items. The trio of friends were on a camping trip near Pewsey, Wiltshire, in September 2020 when they uncovered the buried treasure just 6ft from where they pitched their tent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN8jR_0fh9OvGi00
Mick Rae from Wiltshire (pictured) holds up a coin from the hoard, picture taken by Rob Abbot from Essex who first discovered the ancient silver coins under a handful of metal tent pegs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ge1zc_0fh9OvGi00
The three friends had to use their washing up bowl to store their haul

The coins, which date from 340 to 602 AD, are thought to have been buried as Anglo-Saxon invaders overran Britain in the ailing days of the Roman empire.

The 'Pewsey Hoard' was expected to fetch £40,000, but achieved a hammer price double that with London-based auctioneers Noonans, with all lots sold.

The top performer was a 4th century Valens coin showing the emperor holding a shield which fetched a hammer price of £4,200.

Also, a rare example from the reign of Constantius II went for £4,000.

Rob, who owns a computer shop in Essex, said after the sale: 'Wow, I am gobsmacked, this is the first auction that I have ever been to, so to see my own items sell so well was amazing.

'Dave and I sat there watching the prices go up and up.

'We will obviously share the sale proceeds with the landowner, but I know Mick will spend his money on his new micro dairy, while I will buy a new camera.

'For the first time, I am lost for words.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnYRO_0fh9OvGi00
The 'Pewsey Hoard' was expected to fetch £40,000, but achieved a hammer price double that with London-based auctioneers Noonans, with all lots sold. (Pictured: Dave Allen, left, and Rob Abbott) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhI6e_0fh9OvGi00
Nigel Mills, a coin specialist at Noonans, said there was worldwide interest for the 'mint' condition coins (pictured) and hailed the 'amazing' sale result
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRnvy_0fh9OvGi00
A zoomed in high-resolution picture shows the incredible condition the coins were found in 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMzGc_0fh9OvGi00
Rob, who owns a computer shop in Essex, said after the sale: 'Wow, I am gobsmacked.' (Pictured: One of the coins from his collection)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abl3P_0fh9OvGi00
By the end of their weekend of metal detecting, Robert, Dave and Mick had uncovered 161 silver coins, all around 1,600 years old

Describing how the hoard was discovered, he added: 'Having finished breakfast first, I turned on my machine and having walked around six paces from the tent, I found several tent pegs and just under the surface a late Roman silver siliqua in pristine condition.

'A few moments later beside it, I found another one.

'Ironically, we had been camping there two weeks previous for a week-long detecting outing. What we hadn't realised is we'd actually camped right on top of the area where the coins were found.'

Nigel Mills, a coin specialist at Noonans, said there was worldwide interest for the 'mint' condition coins and hailed the 'amazing' sale result.

He said: 'The sale was really well supported and made double its high estimate, it was amazing.

'We had buyers from the USA, Germany, Malaysia and the UK, and everyone is very happy with the outcome - it just shows what can be achieved if you do all the right things.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgpQu_0fh9OvGi00
The three metal detectorist friends were on a camping trip in the Wiltshire village (Pictured) A silver Miliarensis Trier coin found in the hoard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQMtX_0fh9OvGi00
They found the coins meters away from where they had pitched their tent (pictured) A silver Miliarensis Trier coin found in the hoard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jhha_0fh9OvGi00
(Left) One side of the first coin discovered (Right) The other side of the first coin discovered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZGvf_0fh9OvGi00

He added: 'The hoard was buried at a time when Roman rule in Britain under the Emperor Honorius was no longer viable with the army being recalled to protect other provinces.

'In AD 410 Britain was told to protect itself by Honorius.

'As a result Britain has become a treasure island of late 4th century and early 5th century gold and silver Roman coin and jewellery hoards as the local population buried their valuables and then fell victim to Saxon raids.

'Detector finds in recent years include the Thetford and Hoxne hoards.'

LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Roman Empire#Hoard#Coins#Ad#Noonans#Anglo
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Germany
