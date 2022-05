MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This weekend into Monday is at least halfway wet. Stay updated to thunderstorms and downpours using your NBC 15 weather app. It won't rain every minute of each day, and not every location will get wet on each day. In fact, there may be long stretches of no rain, but you need to be prepared for scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms, some of which will produce small hail and gusty wind. When you begin to hear thunder or you see lightning, get inside and wait for threats to pass.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO