MADISON (WLUK) -- A slow decline in new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued for a third straight day. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,385 new cases on Wednesday. That pushed the seven-day average down to 2,033, its third consecutive day of decline. It marked the first time since March 21-23 that the seven-day average went down for three days in a row.

