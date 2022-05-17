ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Lockdown at Wood River Middle School Lifted, Authorities Sweeping Building

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River authorities are combing through a middle school in Hailey following a brief lockdown Tuesday morning. According to the Blaine County School District, a little after 10 a.m....

Comments / 1

Idaho State Journal

LOCAL POLICE SEARCHING FOR PHARMACY ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Police are searching for the suspects in the robbery of a Pocatello Walgreens and the attempted robbery of the Walgreens in Blackfoot on Friday morning. The robbery of the pharmacy at the Pocatello Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue near the Fred Meyer retail store in Pocatello occurred around 9:52 a.m., police said. Numerous Pocatello police officers converged on the area in search of the two suspects. ...
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boil Advisory for Richfield

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Richfield have been advised to boil their water if they are on the town system. Luanne Swainston sent a brief message saying there is a Water Boil Advisory because of low pressure in the town water system. There is a possibility that the advisory could be lifted by this evening but, more than likely early Friday morning. The city can be reached at (208) 487-2755.
RICHFIELD, ID
kmvt

Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are providing an update on a homicide in Jerome on Wednesday. The Jerome County Sheriffs office says they responded to St. Luke’s in Jerome on Wednesday after a man had been brought there with injuries after being shot. They say 48-year-old Carl Yager...
JEROME, ID
Reason.com

Brickbat: Close Enough

The Boise, Idaho, School District suspended Boise High School senior Daniel Dougherty for four days for having a gun with him near, but not actually on, school property. Someone saw Dougherty with the gun and reported him, leading the school to order people to shelter in place. The Boise Police Department responded, and officers found Dougherty broke no laws and made no threats. While Dougherty never took the gun onto school property, school officials justified the suspension by saying they consider some streets and alleys surrounding the high school to be part of its campus, citing the school handbook. However, local media report that the area where Dougherty parked is not among the areas listed as part of the school campus in that handbook.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with 2x4

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to hitting a woman in the face with a piece of wood. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the May 7 attack and reportedly had to have a tooth surgically removed due to damage from being hit.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Parents are Still in Charge of Kimberly, Idaho Schools

Heads may roll into the Kimberly School District. In a figurative sense. A week ago, 300 people showed up for a school board meeting. The special session detailed the district’s proposed new transgender policy. The public wasn’t allowed any input. That changes tonight. I’m writing this late morning on Thursday, May 19th.
KIMBERLY, ID
kmvt

Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating a homicide. KMVT spoke with the department earlier on Thursday who say there is no current threat to the public at this time. Officials with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office say they will provide...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Walgreens armed robbery suspects in custody following high-speed chase

IDAHO FALLS — Two men wanted in connection to several armed robberies and thefts at Walgreens across the country are now in custody. The men were arrested Friday around 12:30 p.m. after a high-speed chase ended in Bingham County, according to authorities. The suspects robbed Walgreens in Pocatello at...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Help Clean Park North of the Snake River Canyon, Saturday (5/21)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Volunteers are needed to help clean up the area north of the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County used for a variety of recreational activities. The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Office, Southern Idaho Off-road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders, and Jerome County have teamed up to host a clean-up day this Saturday, May 21, at the Snake River Canyon Park which is often a spot for people to dump trash illegally. Cleanup will start at around 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. “Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg in a prepared statement. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.” Those who want to help out are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for working outside along with some sturdy gloves. Volunteers should also bring a rake or shovel. Southern Idaho Off-road Association will provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. There are several specific areas where people have dumped trash illegally that will be focused on. The annual cleanup has happened for the past 23 years.
TWIN FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 4:15 p.m. south of Downey. A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29. Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed. ...
DOWNEY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

All Idaho Schools Should Be Giving These Out For Free

An Eastern Idaho high school recently made the news for doing something that is seen as pretty revolutionary…. ALL schools should be doing this exact same thing. Like, yesterday. What is it that they did, you might ask?. Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho installed feminine hygiene dispensers into their...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Cheney Drive in Twin Falls to be Closed Starting Thursday (5/19-5/27)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Work for a new Twin Falls fire station will close off part of Cheney Drive for several days starting Thursday (5/19). 5J Excavation will be digging utility trenches across Cheney Drive for Twin Falls Fire Station #2, which the city broke ground for last week. The closure will block off the roadway forcing drivers to use North College Road, signs will be in place to direct drivers around the construction. People will still be able to use the car wash at the corner of Washington St and Cheney, the road will be closed off just past the driveway. The work should last for about a week.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

150 People Reject Magic Valley, ID Wind Turbine Proposal

A foul wind blew across the Magic Valley on Thursday. An even fouler mood descended on Jerome. An overflow crowd objected to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. It could become the largest wind energy project in the world. The electricity generated would be shipped to Clark County, Nevada, and Southern California. Those who would find turbines in their backyards would get a spoiled landscape.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Twin Falls Family Can Finally Turn off the Porch Light

More than seven decades have passed since Pfc. Kenneth Bridger left home. He’ll be buried this weekend in Twin Falls, next to his mother. He died fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was a teenager. Because of the harsh cold that plagued American troops in the battle against communist Chinese and North Korean troops, Bridger was left behind. Chosin became the longest retreat in American military history and took place in Arctic-like conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Blaine County Sheriff: Passenger Hit by Rock That Fell From Gravel Truck

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A female passenger in a pickup was hospitalized when a rock crashed through the windshield late last week in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Krupa, 24, of Sterling, Virginia was taken to an area hospital on the afternoon of May 12, when a rock fell from a passing gravel truck and struck her in the shoulder. The rock appeared to be larger than a softball in an image shared by the sheriff's office. The incident happened near the Butte County Line on U.S. Highway 26. The driver of the pickup was not injured and was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking meth

POCATELLO – On May 16, 2022, an Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and immigration charges. A federal jury convicted Jose Luis Cruz-Delgado, 29, at a trial held in November 2021. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill presided over the trial and imposed sentence.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
