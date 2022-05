The Observer proudly congratulates and salutes Brendan Thiele, of Kearny, a 2018 graduate of St. Peter’s Prep, who graduates today from West Point Academy in New York. (He is also a former Observer Athlete of the Week.) Brendan’s family owns and operates the Thiele Family Funeral Home (parents Helen and Steven) on Belgrove Drive. On behalf of all of us at The Observer — and the entire Town of Kearny — we salute you, Brendan Thiele, on this fine accomplishment. You have done as all very proud. (H/T John Koutsouris.)

