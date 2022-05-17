ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC airports have officially banned overpriced food and drinks

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It happens to all of us: while at the airport, we decide to indulge in a beer before a flight. Once the check comes, it occurs to us that the price of said beer was equivalent to three six-packs. Alas, that will no longer be the case. The Port...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Win Free Meals, Tickets, & Hotel Rooms Just by Riding NYC Public Transit

If you're looking to experience some tasty dining without spending a dime, it could be just a subway ride away. In a new partnership with the James Beard Foundation, the MTA just announced its DineAaway sweepstakes, an initiative meant to encourage New Yorkers to use public transit again to explore new dining destinations in the area. Lucky winners can expect to receive foodie prizes as well as dinners, takeout cards, and sought-after experiences, including tickets to Brooklyn Magazine Festival and an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo (East End). If you wish to participate, you can enter the sweepstakes at this link.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

NYC's biggest club opens this weekend

The largest nightclub in New York City opens its doors to the public this weekend with the hopes of heralding a return to NYC nightlife in the biggest way possible. The new club, Musica, opens in Hell's Kitchen at 637 West 50th Street with 25,000 square feet of space, including "The Whisper Room" lounge on its ground floor, a main floor and an open-air rooftop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Beloved Japanese store Daiso is opening its first-ever Manhattan location

Japanese discount store Daiso already operates locations in Queens and Brooklyn—but it's now time for it to invade Manhattan as well. The beloved chain is slated to open its 4,800-square-foot space at 220 East 57th Street by Third Avenue this July. The store will officially be the largest one of its kind in town—even bigger than the one that opened in Industry City to much fanfare this past February. (The other New York location opened at the Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing back in 2019.)
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

New Yorkers flock to Brooklyn stations for limited-edition Biggie MetroCards

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — As part of celebrating renowned rapper The Notorious B.I.G.’s would-be 50th birthday, the MTA announced they will be loading 50,000 commemorative MetroCards in select subway stations. They were available for purchase starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, and as expected, New Yorkers flocked to get their cards. One of them was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Fast Food#The Port Authority#The Aviation Department
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Brooklyn, New York?

Diner food is the pinnacle of cuisine when you are a young traveler. Diners are open 24 hours in most cases and serve a varied menu from place to place. Whether you want breakfast, dinner or the occasional pie, you will find it at most diners. What makes Brooklyn unique is the abundance of nightlife, which means there are also plenty of diners to choose from. When I had my last visit to the borough, I decided to try a few of the most notable diners in the area. These are a few spots that I decided to try, and why you should try them too.
Gothamist.com

How Century 21 was able to make a comeback

Most New Yorkers have a little Century 21 brag — a bit of retail pride that came from finding a high-end piece of clothing or accessory at a steep discount in the now-shuttered Financial District department store. For Denise Filien, a human resources worker for the city Department of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

12 Places in Queens you Must See Before you Die

Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
W42ST.nyc

Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light

As a 15-minute delivery service uncovers its windows for business amid newly-proposed city regulations, local politicians still insist that “dark stores” — otherwise known as micro-fulfillment centers — are bad news for small businesses and corner bodegas.  This week, GoPuff — one of several online fulfillment centers that grew like weeds in the proliferation of […] The post Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Arden Street in Fort George, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Arden Street, a five-story residential building in Fort George, Manhattan. Built in 1914 and renovated in 2019 by the Restoring Communities Housing Development Fund Corp., the structure yields 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three newly renovated units for sale for residents at 90 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,000 to $129,690.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA, NYPD launch crackdown on fake, obstructed license plates

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Those with bogus license plates, beware: The MTA is keeping an eye out for you. On Friday, the agency, along with leaders from the NYPD, State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York City Sheriff’s Office announced a crackdown on motorists who use fake, obscured, or covered license plates to deliberately avoid paying tolls and evade speed and red-light cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Brooklyn Mom Of Triplets Affirms Children Of Color Through Her Clothing Line

Brooklyn-born and bred Nia Hooper-Mason is no newbie to the fashion scene. The Howard University graduate has over two decades of experience in the fashion industry. She’s worked in corporate fashion for Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Ferragamo, and the Banana Republic, to name a few. Nia also had her own company as an image stylist and has worked on films such as Just Wright, Next Day Air, Notorious, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Can hits sidewalk while Mayor Adams chats with Brooklyn residents

NEW YORK - A small metal object reported to be a can landed not far from Mayor Eric Adams during a public appearance in Brooklyn on Friday. Adams held an informal gaggle with reporters outside a public housing complex in Williamsburg after a public event and then greeted residents. Then...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy