IYKYK. (If you know you know.) It's a debate that many people here in Central New York argue about: which is more superior? Ranch, or blue cheese?. I'm not going to lie to you, I really do like ranch, but on salad not as a dipping sauce. For pizza and wings, always choose blue cheese. But, depending on which establishment you are ordering from, the blue cheese may not be what you wanted.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO