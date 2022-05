MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident which occurred this morning on the north side of the city. According to the MDP report, a 9-1-1 call was received by dispatchers at 7:54 a.m. today reporting multiple shots having been fired in the 700 block of Meadows Drive. It was first believed that there may have been two shooters at the scene, but officers believe at this time that only one shooter was involved and his target was the intended victim, who was leaving his residence when the shots were fired. The victim and suspect were known to each other and the victim cooperated with police at the scene.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO