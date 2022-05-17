ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lynx win first game of season after 0-4 start

By DOUG FEINBERG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9MIa_0fh9M5xx00
1 of 2

This definitely wasn’t the start that the Minnesota Lynx envisioned to their season — the final of Sylvia Fowles’ career.

For the second consecutive year the Lynx have lost their first four games. They hope they can turn things around the way they did last season when Cheryl Reeve’s team finished 22-10 and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

“We’ll do what we have to do to get where we want to go, because there’s only one path,” Reeve recently said. “And that path is to be able to be difficult to play against from a physical standpoint and mental standpoint, your defense, your connection on offense.”

Minnesota finally got its first win on Tuesday night, beating Los Angeles 87-84 on a three-point play by Kayla McBride with two seconds left. She finished with 24 points to lead the Lynx in her first game of the season after finishing playing overseas.

While McBride is back, the Lynx are still shorthanded. Napheesa Collier is out indefinitely as she is set to give birth later this month. Damiris Dantas is a few weeks away from returning to the Lynx after a Lisfranc injury she suffered last year.

Reeve surprisingly overhauled the roster last week, parting ways with Angel McCoughtry and Odyssey Sims as well as 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and veteran guard Layshia Clarendon.

“Unfortunately, you don’t want to be coaching effort and toughness,” Reeve said. “Those are things that you want your players to bring every time they play and I haven’t held them accountable enough prior to (Thursday), and so now we’re in a space where we’re holding people accountable.

“If we keep asking you to do it over and over again, we’ll start to make the assumption that you can’t do it, and that leads to a different decision, either not playing or not being on the team.”

POWER POLL

This week’s WNBA poll:

1. Las Vegas (3-1): Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum have moved into the starting lineup this season and it’s paid dividends already for the Aces. Plum is averaging 17.5 points and Hamby is putting up a double-double to start the season with 14.8 points and 11.8 rebounds.

2. Washington (3-1): After missing last year with a foot injury, Alysha Clark returned to the lineup last week. The Mystics suffered their lone loss of the season in that game. They hope to get Natasha Cloud back from health and safety protocols this week.

3. Chicago (2-1): The Sky won both their games last week, although the two teams they beat (New York and Minnesota) are a combined 1-7 entering Tuesday’s games. Chicago will face tougher competition this week on the road playing in Seattle and Washington.

4. Connecticut (1-1): The Sun have a busy week with a game in New York and then a home-and-home matchup with Indiana. Connecticut will welcome back Courtney Williams, who missed the first two games while serving a suspension from an off-court altercation last season.

5. Phoenix (2-1): A pair of games against the Aces this week will provide a better idea where the Mercury are at this point of the season.

6. Atlanta (3-1): With a revamped young roster, the fact the Dream have won three of their first four games is a sign the team is headed in the right direction. Rookie Rhyne Howard became the seventh player in league history to score 30 or more points in one of her first four games..

7. Dallas (2-1): Impressive wins at Washington and New York have the Wings feeling confident. Coach Vickie Johnson believes she has a deep team this year and isn’t afraid to use the entire bench.

8.. Seattle (1-3): The Storm got swept by Phoenix, but were missing former league MVP Breanna Stewart, who was in health and safety protocols because of the coronavirus. She should be back this week.

9. Los Angeles (2-2): After starting the season with four consecutive road games, the Sparks are happy to be home for one game before heading back out on the road for four of the next five.

10. Indiana (2-3): It took the Fever 18 games last season to get their second win of the season. With contributions from many of its young players like NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo, Indiana is looking good early.

11. New York (1-3): The Liberty are struggling in many areas early in the season, including rebounding. Fortunately for them, with only one game this week New York will have practice time to get better acclimated with each other.

12. Minnesota (0-4): The Lynx can only go up from here after their dismissal start to the year. Getting McBride back will help.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Rhyne Howard of Atlanta was voted the AP Player of the Week after averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals to help the Dream win two of their three games this week. Other players receiving votes included Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas and Diana Taurasi of Phoenix,

HIRING

Los Angeles announced Vanessa Shay as the team’s president on Monday. Shay joins the Sparks after working with the NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC. She served as chief revenue officer since the team’s inception in 2021, guiding the new franchise through a successful expansion effort.

GRINER UPDATE

Phoenix’s Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month last Friday, her lawyer said. She has been in custody for three months after the two-time Olympic gold medalist was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Dream at Fever, Tuesday. A rematch of the top two picks in the WNBA draft from last month. Top-pick Howard scored 33 points in Sunday’s matchup that the Dream won by six points. NaLyssa Smith, who was picked second, had 18 points before leaving with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Brittney Griner has been abandoned by the NBA stars who could help her the most

Where are the male athletes standing up for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner? The Phoenix Mercury center has been held in a Russian prison since February for, Russian officials say, being caught with vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis at a Moscow airport. Between Russia’s war on Ukraine and the near-complete breakdown of diplomatic ties between the United States and Russia, Griner has become a Russian pawn. And despite WNBA players showing solidarity with male athletes as they protested racist police violence, as the women’s league works to raise awareness for Griner’s plight, their male counterparts and the male-dominated sports media have been disturbingly quiet.
NBA
ESPN

A'ja Wilson, Sue Bird and more highlight exceptional WNBA fits

This week's fashion statements across the association featured a variety of looks. One star showed love to a fellow hooper by rocking his jersey, and color coordination was at its best from a couple of players throughout the week. We even saw a fun twist on a classic basketball video game that deserves some props.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: PUMA Hoops Signs WNBA Athlete NaLyssa Smith

PUMA has signed NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall choice in the 2022 WNBA draft, to its basketball roster. “I am thrilled to be joining the PUMA Hoops family and to rock PUMA both on and off the court,” said Smith. “PUMA’s dedication to being a champion for women athletes along with being disruptive in the basketball sneaker space mixing sport innovation with style made this a perfect fit for me. I couldn’t be more excited to start my rookie season being part of such an iconic brand and joining an incredible roster of PUMA Hoops athletes.”
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

John Daly delivers another ride in PGA’s 1st round

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Always colorful, never boring. Shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
ESPN

Former Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer says coaching career is over but won't rule out future in basketball

Although Bill Laimbeer won't entirely rule out a role in basketball in the future, the former Las Vegas Aces coach said Saturday that he is sure about one thing. "I'm not ever going to coach again," Laimbeer said in a video call with media from Las Vegas before the Aces hosted Phoenix. "I just don't have that kind of energy. I don't have that willpower. It's an all-consuming thing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dearica Hamby
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
Person
Diana Taurasi
On3.com

Rhyne Howard's perfect first half not enough for Dream down the stretch

Through one half of basketball on Friday night, Rhyne Howard could not be stopped. The Atlanta Dream rookie, who has taken the WNBA by storm early in her young career, was up to 19 points on 6-6 shooting, including a 4-4 clip from beyond the arc and 3-3 mark from the free-throw line at halftime. The Dream, now 4-2 on the season, was tied with the Washington Mystics at the midway point, 44-44.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Aces to host Sparks Monday

Los Angeles Sparks (2-4, 0-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-1, 5-0 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces face the Los Angeles Sparks. Las Vegas went 24-8 overall and 11-4 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Aces shot 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Lynx#Lisfranc
The Associated Press

Avalanche visit the Blues with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -165, Blues +141; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues in the second round...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Florida

Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Associated Press

Plum and Young help Aces rout Mercury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy