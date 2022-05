HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “They’ve done skin grafts in multiple places, they’ve done muscle grafts on both of her legs.”. These are just a few of the surgeries Michelle Sheeks under went at University of Mississippi Medical Center. The Franklin County woman was attacked on April 28th by a vicious pack of dogs in Red Bay. She is still in the hospital, with possibility of amputation looming.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO