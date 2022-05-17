ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Super-Size delivery: Texas 2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using DoorDash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkrPd_0fh9LDuJ00

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas mother got an unexpected delivery Monday, thanks to her curious toddler who got hold of her phone.

Kelsey Golden told KRIS that she was confused when she got a message from DoorDash saying her order would take longer than usual because of its size.

What followed was a knock on the door, and a photo worth a thousand words.

Golden posted a photo of her son with the 31 cheeseburgers he managed to order from McDonald’s to Instagram, saying she had plenty of food to spare since “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Golden had been working on her computer, and didn’t realize her 2-year-old son had gotten hold of her phone, she told KRIS.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that. … I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told the station.

Instead of getting mad about the surprise delivery, Golden tried to turn lemons into lemonade by offering the burgers to anyone who wanted them on Facebook, and ended up receiving some responses, KIII reported.

“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS. “So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some.”

Golden paid the $61.58 for the burgers, as well as the $16 tip her toddler had thoughtfully included, KRIS reported.

Golden told KIII that she plans to hide the app on her phone to prevent her son from making any future orders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tornado wreaks havoc in northern Michigan community

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and causing other damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Instagram A#Kiii
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPXI Pittsburgh

Maryland woman earns college degree day after her 82nd birthday

A Maryland woman had a big week. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 82nd birthday. The next night, she earned a college diploma. Mae A. Beale walked across the stage for her graduation from the University of Maryland Global Campus, WJLA-TV reported. Beale, a native of Washington, D.C., who has lived in Columbia for more than four decades, received a bachelor’s degree in business management to help her event planning business.
MARYLAND STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy