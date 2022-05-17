Dragon Ball Fans Are Divided Over Bardock's Surprising Wish

The world of Supernatural is finally back on The CW — and we have our first look at what that will entail. On Thursday, during the network's Upfronts presentation, fans were treated to the first poster for the show's upcoming spinoff series, The Winchesters. The Winchesters will recount the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star The In Between's Drake Rodger as John, and American Housewife's Meg Donnelly as Mary. The cast will also include Legacies alum Bianca Kajlich as John's mom, Mary, as well as Jensen Ackles, who returns to his Supernatural role of Dean Winchester as the series' narrator, and also executive produces the series.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO