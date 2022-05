(Whitewater Valley)--It’s hard to fathom, but the price you’re paying at the pump today could seem really cheap by August. One industry expert said Thursday that it’s possible that the cost of gasoline could exceed $6 per gallon – even in our area – by August. The price has jumped again in the last 24 hours. According to AAA, Wayne County’s average price stood Friday morning at $4.57. The most expensive local spot is now Union County, where it’s $4.60. The cheapest spot Friday – with "cheapest" in quotations – is Darke County at $4.43.

2 DAYS AGO