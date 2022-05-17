Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as generally 33 to 36 degrees, supporting at least patchy frost to perhaps areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While frost will be possible almost anywhere, its development could be highly variable, and will tend to most favor low-lying rural areas.

