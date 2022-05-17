ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as generally 33 to 36 degrees, supporting at least patchy frost to perhaps areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While frost will be possible almost anywhere, its development could be highly variable, and will tend to most favor low-lying rural areas.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt, Colfax, Dodge and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy