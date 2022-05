Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through the climax of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the newest chapter has shared Goku and Vegeta's new resolve in the fight against Gas! With this arc soon coming to an end before the end of the year, it's made each new chapter all the more exciting as we'll finally see how it all comes to an end. After spending the last few chapters exploring a previously unseen part of Bardock's past, the newest chapter has officially returned to the present day as both Goku and Vegeta ready themselves for a rematch against the all powerful Heeter.

