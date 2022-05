Miracle Sepúlveda exclusively wears the color pink, from her hair to her knee pads to the light-up wheels she dyed herself. Her look evolved as her skills did. In a video from June 2020 captioned “I’m not the best skater, but man! I’m proud of that progress!” Sepúlveda wears a peach-colored floral dress and pink wrist guards to practice spins in a parking lot; by summer 2021 she’s got pink-dyed hair, is decked out in her signature all-pink leggings-and-sports-bra combo, and she’s perfecting a 10-second toe spin.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO