Zarinsk showed plenty of determination to make just about all the running in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh. There was not much form to go on among the 13 runners meaning plenty of guesswork was needed but the fact that the two with previous experience, Finsceal Go Deo and Tanaiyla, were ultimately well beaten suggests the front three, who pulled nicely clear, all look above average.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO