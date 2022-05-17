11-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Monday Found Safe: Davie Police

The mother of a nine-year-old girl, discovered dead in her home above a New York restaurant with suspected bite marks on her back and cuts and bruises to her head, has been arrested, police said.The girl, identified by the police as Shalom Guifarro, was found dead in her apartment on Lincoln Place in the Crown Heights neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon after neighbours noticed a stench coming from the apartment.The grisly murder of the girl has shocked the neighbourhood and police officials who responded to the crime scenes appeared to tear up, according to reports.Shemene Cato, 48, was arrested on Monday...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO