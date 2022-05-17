ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

11-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Monday Found Safe: Davie Police

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavie Police have located a missing child who was last seen Monday night. The missing...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami Police Locate Missing Woman 68-Year-Old Gwendolyn Spencer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has ended its search for 68-year-old Gwendolyn Spencer. Tuesday morning, they said she had been found. According to police, Spencer went missing from the Allapattah area at midnight Monday. Police were anxious to find Spencer since she suffers from COPD and may be in need of medical help. They said Spencer was located in good health and was reunited with her loved ones.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police continue to search for missing 16-year-old boy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been nearly a week since 16-year-old Jariek Dorvil went missing from Fort Lauderdale and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. Dorvil was last seen leaving his house in the 2900 block of Northwest 24th Court on Sunday, May...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT

Man shoots carjacker who jumped in his car at gas station

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A man was getting gas while at the QT gas station, when another man tried to carjack his vehicle, just north of downtown San Antonio. The attempted carjacking took place at the intersection of San Pedro and Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A fight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested after nine-year-old girl discovered dead above New York restaurant

The mother of a nine-year-old girl, discovered dead in her home above a New York restaurant with suspected bite marks on her back and cuts and bruises to her head, has been arrested, police said.The girl, identified by the police as Shalom Guifarro, was found dead in her apartment on Lincoln Place in the Crown Heights neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon after neighbours noticed a stench coming from the apartment.The grisly murder of the girl has shocked the neighbourhood and police officials who responded to the crime scenes appeared to tear up, according to reports.Shemene Cato, 48, was arrested on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Suspect Behind Multiple Miami Cigarette Robberies Arrested: Police

A man wanted in connection with multiple cigarette robberies at Miami stores has been arrested, officials said. Angel Llanes, 31, was arrested early Tuesday on multiple armed robbery, burglary and grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Police believe Llanes is responsible for at least four robberies at Miami stores...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
People

Florida Woman Charged in Killing and Burying of an 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard

A Florida woman has been charged in connection with the murder of an elderly man, who she told police that she killed and then buried in a backyard. Clio Marcia Trice was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, after she told neighbors that she had killed an 81-year-old man — whose identity has not yet been released — according to the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy