Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man wanted in June 2020 stabbing death on Westwood Avenue

By Kelly Broderick
 4 days ago
A Baltimore man is wanted for the murder of 49-year-old Eric Jones.

Jones was stabbed multiple times in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue on June 25, 2020 and police have identified 32-year-old Darius Williams as a suspect.

Baltimore Police

If you know of Williams whereabouts, please notify homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous text-tip online by visiting the MCS Baltimore website.

