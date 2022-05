Felix DeJesus had been drinking on Feb. 2, and his gait showed it as he weaved along a sidewalk in Paterson. Around 8:55 that night, police officers approached him outside a bodega on the city’s west side and handcuffed the 41-year-old as he screamed in Spanish, “My arm. My arm. I think you broke my arm.”

