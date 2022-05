ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in Allamakee County have arrested a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing vehicles. It all started around 4:45pm Friday when the Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary in progress in te 400 block of Williams Creek Road in rural Allamakee County. The homeowner said the burglar had a knife. Deputies say the suspect then went to another home in the same area but was unable to break-in. Instead, the man tried to steal another car.

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO