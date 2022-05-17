ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Road work on KY 331 this weekend

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftot2_0fh9JhGP00

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers should anticipate a road closure at KY 331 in Daviess County on May 21. The closure at mile point 0.9 is necessary to allow a crane to relocate ventilation equipment.

The closure will begin on Saturday at 7:00 am. with completion at 6:00 p.m. The work site is between Medley Road and US 60.

Drivers may need to seek alternate routes during this time.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 . You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon storms tear through the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the eastern edge of the Tri-State had to endure the strongest of Saturday’s storms, the winds passing through Vanderburgh County were strong enough to damage trees — in some cases, snapping them in half. One Evansville man had both of his vehicles buried after part of a tree fell, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to call of public disturbance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) says they received a call about a person with a gun at the intersection of Alvord Lane and Ravenswood Drive. EPD says officers arrived on the scene about 7:20 p.m. on May 20 and located the person with a gun and the caller. The person with the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders contain Greenville fire to one room

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A fire in Greenville has left one home with heavy heat and smoke damage. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 19, officials say the Greenville Fire (GFD) and Police Departments heard word of smoke inside a home in the 100 block of E Trowbridge Street. According to fire officials, officers […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Storms leave many CenterPoint customers without power

UPDATE (4:40 P.M.): CenterPoint Energy says their crews are working quickly and safety to restore service. They say power has been restored for several hundred customers, bringing the number of customers without power down to around 1,090. “Restoration time will vary as crews make visual inspections to assess the extent of storm damages and needed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Daviess County, KY
Sports
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Local town cancels annual fireworks show

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh, Inc. announced on May 20 that the annual fireworks show on the Newburgh riverfront has been canceled. The small non-profit organization cited many reasons for the cancellation. These reasons included lack of volunteers and funding, river levels and not having a safe backup location within town limits. The organization […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Rising gas prices and taxes hit drivers, non-profits

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – Gas prices across the country and in Indiana continue to reach record levels, which is bad timing as we approach the Summer travel season. Some residents, and one Spencer County non-profit group, are hopeful potential gas tax freezes could provide much-needed relief. “My dad lives in Owensboro, and I miss him […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Daviess Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Semi driver rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A semi driver was rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters Saturday in Gibson County. Crews were sent to County Road 850 East around 4 p.m. This is just north of the Oatsville boat ramp. Firefighters said they used a rescue boat to reach the stranded driver and bring him back […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro schools hold graduation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Apollo High School and Owensboro High School held graduation ceremonies on May 20. Apollo’s graduation was supposed to take place on May 19 but was postponed until May 20 because of severe weather. Seniors received their diplomas at Eagle Stadium. Owensboro High School seniors’ received their diplomas at Rash Stadium. Congratulations […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Montana man arrested by HPD for theft identity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police (HPD) say they arrested a man for theft identity around 9 p.m. on May 20. Police identified the man as 39-year-old Thomas Cates of Libby, Montana. HPD say they pulled over Cates at the intersection of Powell and South Green Street for a license plate not being displayed properly […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds person passed out in bar’s parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) were called out to the parking lot of Sportsmans Billiards for a possible drug overdose. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the offender unresponsive in the parking lot on the ground. EPD says officers administered narcan until the Evansville Fire Department and AMR could […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial designed to remember tornado victims

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – A new memorial honoring the victims of the December 10th tornado is planned for one of the hardest hit communities. Dawson Springs Rotary Club Members say a final design was chosen for the memorial last night and will be placed at City Park. “It has definitely changed more than you […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro entertainment venues names new GM

Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter has a new general manager. The provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter, OVG 360, hired Jeff Esposito to start on May 25. Esposito replaces Laura Alexander who took a new position with the company in Lexington. Mr. Esposito recently […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Three injured in car crash in west Evansville

UPDATE: Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says a one car crash left three people injured. All were taken to the hospital. Wedding says the driver has very serious injuries. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police have responded to a bad accident at Boehne Camp Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Ambulance units are on scene as well. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Preparations underway for Food Truck Fest in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Preparations are now underway for the 5th Annual Food Truck Fest in Evansville. Before Saturday’s inclement weather struck, tickets were on sale at the Forge on Main Tailgate. The festival has become an annual event that’s held every Memorial Day Weekend and the last Sunday in May inside historic Bosse Field. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro welcomes sister city in Czech Republic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro’s sister city in the Czech Republic was welcomed to the Tri-State this week. The delegation from Olomouc was greeted Thursday by the Daviess County Fiscal Court. “Since the first day here, we have felt like we are among our friends and we have been a member of your family during […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh splash pad closed for maintenance

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh residents will have to wait until next week before they can cool down from the heat. The Lou Dennis Community Park is currently working on the park’s splash pad. The tentative date for the splash pad to open is May 25 and the park will update if it is open […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral services scheduled for Chief Deputy Jody Cash

HARDIN, Ky. (WEHT) – Funeral services have been scheduled for a sheriff’s deputy who died this week in Marshall County. Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed in shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The suspect in the shooting also died. Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident and no other details […]
HARDIN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy