Road work on KY 331 this weekend

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers should anticipate a road closure at KY 331 in Daviess County on May 21. The closure at mile point 0.9 is necessary to allow a crane to relocate ventilation equipment.

The closure will begin on Saturday at 7:00 am. with completion at 6:00 p.m. The work site is between Medley Road and US 60.

Drivers may need to seek alternate routes during this time.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 . You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

