Pete Carroll on honorary degree: ‘This really goes deep’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll received an honorary degree from his alma mater the University of the Pacific in Stockton on Saturday.

Carroll played for the school’s now-disbanded football team in the 70’s.

Carroll helped lead the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl win when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in 2013.

