Pete Carroll on honorary degree: ‘This really goes deep’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll received an honorary degree from his alma mater the University of the Pacific in Stockton on Saturday.
Carroll played for the school’s now-disbanded football team in the 70’s.Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to receive honorary doctorate degree from University of the Pacific
Carroll helped lead the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl win when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in 2013.
