ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Pete Carroll on honorary degree: ‘This really goes deep’

By Jacque Porter, Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llDOv_0fh9JL2X00

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll received an honorary degree from his alma mater the University of the Pacific in Stockton on Saturday.

Carroll played for the school’s now-disbanded football team in the 70’s.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to receive honorary doctorate degree from University of the Pacific

Carroll helped lead the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl win when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in 2013.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Sacramento State resumes graduation ceremony for the first time since 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of students from the Sacramento State class of 2022 walked across the stage at the Golden 1 Center in what was the university’s first in-person commencement ceremony since the start of the pandemic. The Sacramento State ceremony was attended by 9,345 graduates, which was a record for the university. Business […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What has to happen in order for the UC Davis mascot to change?

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, students from the University of California, Davis voted to change the university’s mascot from a mustang to a cow, however that is only one part of the process. Even though the Cow4Mascot campaign received enough student votes in favor of changing the mascot, there are still a number of […]
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

N-Word Spraypainted Near Monterey Trail Baseball Field

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Racist graffiti was found spraypainted on a structure at an Elk Grove high school. The n-word was found on the backstop of a baseball diamond at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove Thursday morning. The custodial crew quickly removed the offensive words. A representative from Elk Grove Unified said the district investigated the incident and notified the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation done by the sheriff’s office said the incident is not a hate crime and wasn’t a direct threat as saying the n-word is not a hate crime.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sources: Anjali Ranadive, daughter of Sacramento Kings owner, named assistant GM of G League Stockton

SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Anjali Ranadive, the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, is the new assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings, the organization’s G League, multiple sources tell FOX40.  Those sources, speaking to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the Kings had not yet announced the hire, say Ranadive is already working […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Sac State graduation to return in-person at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State will return to in-person graduation ceremonies at Golden 1 Center, May 20-22 after two years of COVID-19 interruptions.  According to a Sacramento State report, there will be 9,435 graduates eligible to participate in the ceremony this year. Sacramento State reported that they have managed a stable enrollment rate, during […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CIF Overturns Del Campo Playoff Forfeit, Buhach Colony Fans Involved In Umpire Fight Banned From Remaining Games

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The decision for the Del Campo High School baseball team to forfeit Monday’s game 1 playoff win against Buhach Colony has been overturned. The forfeit was a result of Del Campo players using the baseball field that same day in PE classes. An appeal hearing with the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section was held Thursday morning. The decision now means Del Campo is leading the playoff series 1-0. The game drew controversy this week after Buhach Colony fans engaged in a fight with umpires in the parking lot after the game. The CIF previously decided to move the remaining games to neutral...
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Kings to pick No. 4 in the 2022 NBA Draft

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will have the No. 4 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft in June.  The Kings drew the pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, which involved the other 13 teams. Sacramento failed to reach the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, an NBA record, after finishing the 2021-22 campaign at 30-52. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorary Degree#Broncos#American Football#Ktxl#70#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox40

Eric Rucker named KTXL Weekend Anchor, one of several recent on-air moves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KTXL/FOX40 has named veteran journalist Eric Rucker the station’s new Weekend Evening Anchor. For more than 10 years, Rucker has covered the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market extensively, reporting on a wide variety of topics, including severe and extreme weather, wildfires, crime and public safety, politics and government, and other important community issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CIF overturned all rulings against Del Campo

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KXTL) — The California Interscholastic Federation has overturned all of its rulings against Del Campo High School after an appeals meeting Thursday morning with coaches and administrators. The controversy stemmed from a video that surfaced this week of a parent attacking an umpire following Game 1 of a CIF playoff series between […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Holy Cow! UC Davis students vote to change mascot

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — University of California, Davis students officially voted to change their mascot from a mustang to a cow Monday. Gunrock the Mustang has been the UC Davis mascot since the 1920’s, however, this is not the first time the mustang has been voted out. According to the UC Davis cow4mascot Instagram page, […]
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Buffalo mass shooting vigil held in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group gathered in downtown Sacramento Thursday at a community healing vigil to stand in solidarity and honor those who lost their lives in the Buffalo mass shooting. In a 180-page document, the suspect, Payton Gendron, said he wanted to kill people of color because he was afraid they were “replacing […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

12 Great Hikes Around Sacramento

TIME TO LACE UP YOUR WALKING SHOES. The outdoor season is afoot, and the greater Sacramento region is rich with hiking opportunities. To help you get going, here is a sampler of 12 hikes we enjoy. They include a family-friendly stroll along quiet Putah Creek, several treks to waterfalls, and a canyon descent to a place called Satan’s Cesspool. Whether long, short, flat or hilly, all the hikes on our list have something in common (well, OK, besides poison oak). Each offers us a chance to slow life down for a few hours and tap into that restorative energy nature is always ready to provide.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California winner of $316.3 million Powerball prize comes forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the California State Lottery announced the name of the person who purchased a winning Powerball jackpot prize ticket at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento back in January. Orlando Zavala Lozano won $316.3 million after splitting the $632.6 million jackpot prize with a couple from Wisconsin that also bought a winning […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events happening around Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Do you like art festivals, vegan brunch, maybe even a Mermaid Convention? If so, that just shows how there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The springtime weather is starting to heat up, and this weekend's weather will be reaching the low 90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy