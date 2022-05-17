ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport firefighters recognized for saving man from fire

By John Clark
 4 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport firefighters were honored Monday for their efforts in rescuing a man from an apartment fire in March.

Firefighters Lt. Matt Kile, Brad Tunak, and Mike Compton were recognized at the City Council meeting on May 16th.

On March 6th, the team arrived at the Hosmer Apartments, at 601 N Walnut Avenue, and found an unresponsive man on the floor and a fire in the kitchen area in a unit on the 14th floor.

The firemen removed the victim to the hallway and put the fire out.

The victim was initially taken to FHN and then transferred to Rockford for severe smoke inhalation, but has since recovered.

Due to their prompt actions, Lt. Kile, firefighters Tunak and Compton, and paramedics Randecker, Holtz, and Kundert are being recognized for their critical roles in this life-saving incident. The other members on the scene that contributed to the positive outcome were District Chief Randy Seffrood, Lt. William Backus, Lt. Ernie Stabenow, firefighter Mark Honerbaum, and firefighter Brandon Jacobs.

“I’m very proud of our fire personnel in utilizing their training and experience in preventing a fatality and a potential major fire,” said City Manager Randy Bukas. “Their dedication and service to the city of Freeport is greatly appreciated.”

