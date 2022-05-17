Pet of the Week | Lucy

There are seven major transportation projects, totaling $55.78 million, underway or planned in the Illinois Quad Cities, as part of Rebuild Illinois. “With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’s aging infrastructure,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a Thursday release. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Quad Cities and across the entire state.”

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO