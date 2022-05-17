ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae
pghcitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news: the coffee bar at the Government Center is done. They’ve passed inspection, and espresso drinks are soon to come at the record store, so you can enjoy one while you browse the racks. Square One. 1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. squareonepgh.com. Local media personality and....

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 1

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
Travel Maven

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Black Forge Coffee to close Allentown coffee shop

After nearly seven years slinging coffee in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, the heavy metal-themed coffee shop Black Forge Coffee is closing down its original store. According to a Facebook post, Black Forge Allentown will have limited hours starting on May 23, and June 30 will be the final day of business for the coffee shop housed next to the Pittsburgh Police station on Arlington Avenue in Allentown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food truck festival benefits Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company

It was good eats for a good cause Saturday afternoon in Lower Burrell. A food truck festival attracted a sun-baked crowd — expected to be about 3,500 people — with a variety of delicacies, capable of satisfying anyone’s tastes, and a percentage of the sales benefited Lower Burrell Fire Company No. 3.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Pasta#Rainbow#Kraft Heinz#Food Drink#Pittsburgh City Paper#The Benci Biscuit#Pulpex Limited#Wings Over
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

‘Driven’ to Make the Best Pizza

Jake Stewart utilizes his experience, top ingredients, and scratch cooking to create high quality Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza has been a hot trend in Pittsburgh for a few years now with several restaurants being especially well known for them. Since opening in September of 2021, Driven PGH Restaurant at Federal Galley at North Side’s Nova Place has joined that group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic

The Instagram comments are flooded with disappointed but loyal customers, lamenting about missing out on the chance to purchase a St. Patrick’s Day-themed pint and shot glass combo emblazoned with “Lovely Day to Piss in the Street” and “Let’s Get Fucking Shamrocked — ur boy glassy.” It’s just another day in the life of Permanent Hangover.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 20-22

We’ve made it to the weekend. It’s going to be hot. Here are some ways to spend it. Saturday’s weather forecast is a high temperature in the 90s. It’s the perfect temperature for opening day at Sandcastle water park in West Homestead. For the first time, the park will be open before Memorial Day. It was given a facelift in the offseason.
pghcitypaper.com

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

Pittsburgh filmmaker and visual artist Chris Ivey is pretty candid when talking about his friend Brian Broome, the local author who has made waves with his award-winning memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods. Ivey describes, how over the years, he would see Broome publicly struggling with substance abuse, something the now-sober author discusses openly in his writing and in interviews, including with Pittsburgh City Paper.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Page’s Ice Cream Shop Unveils New Treats in Time For Summer

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. And ice cream is just what you’ll get at Page’s on the South Side. The popular ice cream shop is adding another round of goodies to its menu, accompanying its famous Yinzer Sundae, both traditional and dairy-free soft serve and more. They’re called Page’s Pops, and they come in eight varieties — all named for different employees and the niece of the shop’s owner, Maggie Page-Prusia.
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Two-Day Beers of the Burgh Fest Is Coming Back with 70+ Breweries

One of Pittsburgh’s favorite summer festivals is back for another year – and if you want to get tickets, we have a special coupon code for you to use right now. The Beers of the Burgh Fest will be happening on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 at Carrie Blast Furnace in Swissvale, featuring more than 70 breweries, food trucks, live music and more.
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Clyde and Lil Girl are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ClydeAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Clyde is a young pup who is looking for family who is ready to give him all of the...
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although this spot is an iconic pizzeria, it is still more famous for its quickly homemade pies and buffalo wings. So if you are a fan of buffalo wings and looking for an authentic place to eat them, this place is waiting for you. However, eating fried buffalo wings and pizza in the same meal is a different vibe than most people love. Therefore do you prefer it or not?
AKRON, OH
pghcitypaper.com

Final tour of popular guitar exhibition stops at Carnegie Science Center

Cleveland might have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Pittsburgh will give its rival city a run for its money with a new musical exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center. Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World is described as being “packed with STEAM-based elements taking visitors through the science of sound and music with nearly 100 rare, antique, and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives.” Opening Fri., May 20 and running through Oct. 30, the traveling show also gives museum visitors the chance to play a few chords on the world’s largest, playable electric guitar.
pghcitypaper.com

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Mohammed Burny

After Hours host Natalie Bencivenga interviews Mohammed Burny, a legislative aide for Pittsburgh City Councilor, Bobby Wilson. Tune in as they discuss Tuesday's primary election results. What surprised them? How has the political landscape shifted and what can we expect moving into the general election this fall?
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy