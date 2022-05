ST. LOUIS — The Bailey Foundation (TBF) will host its inaugural Take Action Gala at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa in St. Charles. The celebratory fundraiser, which will be held annually, will support The Bailey Foundation’s work in the community and its enrichment programs. The foundation provides dance, theater, music, and visual arts classes, in addition to nutrition services, child and family support programs, and community action initiatives, according to Diarra Warford, Bailey Foundation executive director.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO