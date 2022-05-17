ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Black Hawk College resumes in-person graduation ceremonies

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

Black Hawk College will host in-person commencement ceremonies for the first time since 2019. The college will celebrate two commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 19 at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline.

The English as a Second Language Adult Education ESL and Academic ESLgraduation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Approximately 40 students representing 10 countries are expected to participate in the presentation.

Black Hawk College associate degree and certificate students will receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. during the Quad-Cities Campus Commencement ceremony. Approximately 240 Quad Cities campus graduates are expected to participate in the ceremony.

